D’Iberville’s Norwood finds another NFL home

The New York Giants signed former D’Iberville High and Alabama standout Kevin Norwood to a futures deal this week.
Norwood, a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2014 NFL Draft, has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers (2015-2016) and San Diego Chargers (2016).
The 2008 Sun Herald football player of the year played on two Super Bowl teams: Seattle (2014) and Carolina (2015).
In 10 career games Norwood has caught nine receptions for 102 yards, with three special teams tackles and forced two fumbles.
Comments