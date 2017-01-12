Sports

D’Iberville’s Norwood finds another NFL home

The New York Giants signed former D’Iberville High and Alabama standout Kevin Norwood to a futures deal this week.

Norwood, a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2014 NFL Draft, has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers (2015-2016) and San Diego Chargers (2016).

The 2008 Sun Herald football player of the year played on two Super Bowl teams: Seattle (2014) and Carolina (2015).

In 10 career games Norwood has caught nine receptions for 102 yards, with three special teams tackles and forced two fumbles.

