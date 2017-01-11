Sports

Denver pulls away from W. Illinois behind Rosga's 25 points

DENVER

Joe Rosga scored 25 points and added a career-high nine rebounds as Denver opened up a two-game home stand with an 84-70 win over Western Illinois on Wednesday night.

Rosga hit four 3-pointers and finished 7 of 11 overall from the field. Daniel Amigo scored 13 points and Jake Pemberton finished with 12 points for the Pioneers (10-7, 2-2 Summit), who snapped a two-game skid.

Garret Covington led Western Illinois (6-10, 3-2) with 17 points, and gave the Leathernecks a 51-49 lead on a 3-point play with 12:57 left. Covington finished just 4 of 18 from the field but was 9 of 9 at the line.

A 3 by Rosga quickly regained the lead for the Pioneers, and a Duke Douglas dunk with 8:07 to go pushed the Denver lead into double digits, 65-54.

Delo Bruster added 11 points for Western Illinois, which was outshot by the Pioneers 52.6 percent to 36.5.

