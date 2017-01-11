Sports

January 11, 2017 8:53 PM

Blake Griffin on track to return to Clippers in late January

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Blake Griffin is on track to return to the Los Angeles Clippers likely later this month after having right knee surgery.

Coach Doc Rivers says Griffin "feels great" and his return is still based on the team's original estimate of four to six weeks.

Rivers said before Wednesday night's game against Orlando that "all things are go" for Griffin.

Griffin was averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists before having arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right knee on Dec. 20.

