January 11, 2017 8:48 PM

Darley's 7 treys, 29 points spark UMBC past Hartford, 84-68

The Associated Press
WEST HARTFORD, Conn.

Will Darley hit seven 3-pointers and totaled 29 points as Maryland-Baltimore County posted an 84-68 America East Conference win at Hartford Wednesday night.

The Retrievers hit 17 of 33 shots from 3-point range as a team (51.5 percent) and Darley was even more effective, hitting 7 of 12.

Darley missed his first attempt from deep, then knocked down a pair of treys to help spark a 14-2 run to start the game. Four of his 3s came in the first half as UMBC (12-4, 3-0) built a 37-27 lead at intermission.

Jairus Lyles hit 3 of 5 from deep and added 16 points for UMBC and Joe Sherburne added another 14 points.

Jalen Ross and John Carroll scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Hartford (5-12, 0-2), which struggled with 18 turnovers. The Hawks shot 24 of 60 from the field (40 percent), including 10 of 28 from long range.

