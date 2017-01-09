Sports

January 9, 2017 10:16 AM

Morocco midfielder Boufal injured, to miss African Cup

The Associated Press
LONDON

Morocco midfielder Sofiane Boufal will miss the African Cup of Nations because of a knee injury.

Southampton manager Claude Puel says the 23-year-old Boufal has returned home from a training camp and will be sidelined for a few weeks.

Puel says "his knee needs operating and he cannot do the African Cup. He will stay with us to recover. ... I hope he can come back in a few weeks."

Morocco, drawn in Group C, begins its African Cup campaign against Congo on Jan. 16. It then faces Togo and Ivory Coast at the tournament in Gabon.

