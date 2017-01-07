N. Dakota rolls over Omaha 7-3

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves Pause

0:56 Are the live oaks in downtown Ocean Springs healthy?

2:13 Program allows elderly to keep their independence

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

0:33 Rainy day shoppers

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold