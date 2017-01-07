Sports

January 7, 2017 8:22 PM

North Florida beats Jacksonville 80-64 behind Moore's 24

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Dallas Moore scored 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting, Wajid Aminu added 16 points and nine rebounds, and North Florida beat Jacksonville 80-64 in Saturday night's annual River City Rumble to open Atlantic Sun Conference play for both teams.

Chris Davenport had 12 points, four steals and four assists for the Ospreys (6-12, 1-0), who ended an eight-game losing streak on the road and notched coach Matthew Driscoll's 150th career win. Garrett Sams scored 10 points.

North Florida opened with a 12-2 run capped by Moore's 3-pointer and made 17 of 33 field goals (51.5 percent) en route to a 44-29 halftime lead.

Tanner Rubio had 17 points, while J.R. Holder scored 13 and had a career-high four steals for Jacksonville (12-6, 0-1). The Dolphins made 19 of 53 from the field (35.8 percent) and saw their three-game win streak end.

It's the Ospreys' seventh straight win over the Dolphins.

