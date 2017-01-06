Prep Roundup: Ocean Springs sweeps D’Iberville in soccer

Caleb Burke netted a hat trick as Ocean Springs beat D’Iberville 6-0 in high school soccer Thursday night. The Warriors (13-2-2) also got goals from Nate Bond, Max Higginbotham and Kealan Baggett. Moses Ohler earned the shutout for Ocean Springs, coached by Jeff French.
Ocean Springs girls 8, D’Iberville 0: Kaylee Foster scored four goals for OSHS. Ameris Taylor, Kaylee Fountain, Danielle Pasquini and Lindsay Charlton also scored for the Lady Greyhounds.
West Harrison girls 4, George County 1: Olivia Simpson scored the lone goal for George County (3-9-1).
Biloxi 8, Pearl River Central 0: Nico Mateus led BHS (10-3-2) with two goals. Kyler Day, Derian Maldanado, Spencer Hammond, Cole Switzer, Fabresio Doria and Jacob Krauss also scored. Evan McMurphy and Maddux Trochessett split the shutout in goal.
Our Lady Academy 2, St. Patrick 0: Elizabeth Elkins scored both goals for OLA.
Basketball
Christian Collegiate Academy girls 35, Sylva Bay Academy 25: Jill Peterman scored 20 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Sylva Bay 60, Christian Collegiate Academy 51: Codie Coffman Hayes led CCA with 19 points and six assists. Sam Jackson added 12 points, eight rebounds and 3 blocks. Mason Prince had 12 points and eight rebounds.
In other basketball action: Our Lady Academy 39, Resurrection 30.
Comments