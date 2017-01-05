USM’s Jay Hopson highlights 54th annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic

Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson and Memphis head coach Mike Norvell are the featured speakers in the 54th annual Gulf Coast Coacheing Clinic, which runs Jan. 25-27 at Biloxi’s Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.
Hopson will speak from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 26. Norvell is scheduled to speak from 7:15 p.m. to 8:05 p.m. on Jan. 25.
“Coach Hopson came to the event last year and stayed a few hours,” former Gulfport High football coach and Clinic Founder Lindy Callahan said. “Hopson told me he’d be willing to speak at our clinic anytime.”
The clinic will also feature two high-profile college assistant coaches: Memphis secondary coach Marcus Woodson, Kansas offensive coordinator Rob Likens and Tulane defensive line coach Kevin Peoples. Woodson is a former Moss Point standout.
The schedule also includes six high school coaches: Bassfield’s Lance Mancuso, Lamar’s Mac Barnes, Jackson Prep’s Ricky Black, McGill-Toolen’s Caleb Ross, Barber Hill (TX)’s Tom Westerberg and Fresno’s Rick Stewart.
Pre-registration for the clinic is $60 per coach in groups of up to five or $55 per coach in groups of six or more. Registration at the clinic is $65 per coach.
Previous college coaches to speak at the Clinic over the years include Alabama’s Nick Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, and Miami’s Mark Richt.
