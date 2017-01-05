Ole Miss’ Saunders named to Bowerman Watch List

Ole Miss thrower Raven Saunders is on the preseason watch list for The Bowerman Award, collegiate track & field’s highest individual honor.
At the Rio Olympics last summer, the junior finished fifth in the shot put.
Saunders, 20, has built an impressive resume at Ole Miss. Her honors include being the NCAA outdoor shot put champion, indoor and outdoor SEC shot put champion.
She also holds the following records: indoor collegiate shot put record (19.23m/63-1.25), outdoor collegiate shot put (19.33m/63-5), NCAA outdoor shot put meet (19.33m/63-5), SEC outdoor shot put meet (18.58m/60-11.5).
Other nominees are Keturah Orji of Georgia, Alabama’s Quanesha Burks, Kentucky’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Oregon’s Raevyn Rogers, Notre Dame’s Molly Seidel, Oregon’s Deajah Stevens, Oregon’s Ariana Washington, Georgia’s Kendell Williams and Arkansas’ Lexi Weeks.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments