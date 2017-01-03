No. 13 Wisconsin grinds out another win at No. 25 Indiana

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic Pause

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:37 Dixson the dog's families

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years