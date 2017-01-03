NBA Capsules

0:33 Rainy day shoppers Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

2:56 Ocean Springs family going global to save 2-year-old Willow Cannan

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

2:44 Casino operators look back and ahead at Coast industry

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:03 How a child makes their way through the Mississippi DHS system