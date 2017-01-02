Weekend Sports in Brief

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera Pause

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

1:06 Coast children take part in New Years countdown

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:44 Casino operators look back and ahead at Coast industry

1:14 Wynonna and The Big Noise sing 'Hallelujah' in Biloxi

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend