Onwuasor, McGee set career highs in SUU's 93-80 win over NAU

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold Pause

1:06 Coast children take part in New Years countdown

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

4:26 Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf talks about the 1996 flag controversy

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys