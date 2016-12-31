LIVE UPDATES: College Football Playoffs

4:58 Sports Guys: Austin Bolton will be the key to Poplarville win in 4A state final Pause

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:02 Poplarville wins 4A South State title

1:39 Poplarville football takes mannequin challenge

1:45 You won't believe what this 5-year-old asked Santa for Christmas

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:06 Coast children take part in New Years countdown

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

3:13 Driving D'Iberville's diverging diamond