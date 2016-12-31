Local college student to compete on Jeopardy

1:45 You won't believe what this 5-year-old asked Santa for Christmas Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:03 How a child makes their way through the Mississippi DHS system

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

0:48 Fostering Secrets: The most secretive agency in Mississippi

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead