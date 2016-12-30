Cook helps Florida State edge Michigan 33-32 in Orange Bowl

When it mattered most, Florida State running back Dalvin Cook made Michigan miss. Soon the Seminoles may be missing him, too.
The junior rushed for 145 yards and added 62 yards on three receptions to help his team rally past the Wolverines 33-32 on Friday night in the Orange Bowl.
Now Florida State awaits Cook's decisions regarding whether he'll skip his senior season and turn pro. He's widely expected to opt for the NFL.
When asked during the postgame ceremony if it was his final game at Florida State, Cook said, "Can't answer that." A short time later, he held a bowl of oranges over his head to celebrate the win.
"It means the world to me," he said. "It was the best game of my life."
