Saros gets first career shutout as Predators beat Blues 4-0

Juuse Saros made 25 saves for his first career shutout, Filip Forsberg got a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 4-0 on Friday night.
Yannick Weber, Viktor Arvidsson and Colin Wilson also scored, and Saros won his second career road game. The Predators have won three of their four meetings against the Blues this season and snapped a five-game losing streak on the road against St. Louis.
Mike Ribeiro had a pair of assists to run his points streak against the Blues to five games.
Jake Allen allowed three goals on 14 shots before giving way to Carter Hutton to start the third as the Blues fell to 14-3-4 at home. They entered the game with points in 16 of their last 17 at the Scottrade Center.
The Blues outshot the Predators 9-6 in the first period but couldn't convert on a pair of power plays. Saros stopped Jaden Schwartz's shot from the slot on the Blues' first man advantage and followed that with a blocker save on Vladimir Tarasenko.
Saros kept the Blues off the board with a glove save on Robby Fabbri's shot with five minutes left in the second, and he stopped Kyle Brodziak on a breakaway midway through the third.
Weber snapped a shot past Allen to put the Predators up 1-0 at 4:52 of the second period. It was Weber's first goal in 80 games, dating to April 9, 2015 against Arizona.
Forsberg gave Nashville a 2-0 lead, banging home a rebound from Ribeiro's shot on the power play at 7:26. It was Forsberg's fifth goal in six games.
Arvidsson used some nifty stick-handling to get around Jay Bouwmeester to score his 10th goal, making it 3-0 Predators with 2:24 left in the second. It was Arvidsson's first goal in nine games.
Wilson scored Nashville's second power-play goal of the game in the third.
NOTES: The Blues re-signed D Robert Bortuzzo to a two-year contract extension worth $2.3 million. ... Predators D P.K. Subban (upper body) missed his seventh game. ... Predators F James Neal was in the lineup after leaving Thursday's game against Chicago with an upper-body injury.
UP NEXT
Predators: Will host Montreal on Tuesday night.
Blues: Will host Chicago in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium on Monday.
Comments