CFL, AFL tryout set for Jan. 21

The Canadian Football League and Arena Football League will have a free agent tryout for SWAC players on Jan. 21 in Gambrills, Md. at the API Training Center.
Representatives from the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL, and representatives from the AFL's Tampa Bay Storm are scheduled to attend the event, which include strength and agility drills.
The cost is $100 if you register online at http://www.supremese.com/wp/event. and $140 at the door.
For more information, contact info@supremese.com.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
