Sports

December 30, 2016 4:45 PM

CFL, AFL tryout set for Jan. 21

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

The Canadian Football League and Arena Football League will have a free agent tryout for SWAC players on Jan. 21 in Gambrills, Md. at the API Training Center.

Representatives from the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL, and representatives from the AFL's Tampa Bay Storm are scheduled to attend the event, which include strength and agility drills.

The cost is $100 if you register online at http://www.supremese.com/wp/event. and $140 at the door.

For more information, contact info@supremese.com.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meridian wins 'Ron Norman Bowl'

View more video

Sports Videos