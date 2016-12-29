No. 8 Kentucky bounces back, beats Mississippi 99-76

Malik Monk scored 34 points, Isaiah Briscoe had a triple-double and No. 8 Kentucky bounced back impressively from a loss at Louisville with a 99-76 victory over Mississippi on Thursday night in the SEC opener for both teams.
Briscoe added 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-2), who led 60-41 at halftime and were never seriously threatened. Edrice Adebayo scored 25 points, primarily on the strength of seven dunks.
Monk finished 11 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds and three steals. Adebayo was 12 of 19 from the field and blocked three shots.
Sebastian Saiz led the Rebels (9-4) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. DeAndre Burnett scored 19 points and Rasheed Brooks added 15.
Kentucky shot 50 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: The Wildcats started 9 of 11 from the field, including three acrobatic dunks by Adebayo, to build a 21-7 lead in the opening five minutes. Kentucky was 24 of 39 from the field, 62 percent, in the first half. ... The Wildcats forced 15 turnovers and finished with nine steals; three apiece from De'Aaron Fox and Monk.
Ole Miss: The Rebels got strong performances from Saiz and Burnett, and little else. Ole Miss struggled with the on-ball perimeter pressure from Kentucky's defense, as point guard Cullen Neal had four turnovers and three fouls in the opening nine minutes. ... The schedule does not get easier, with three of the next four games on the road.
UP NEXT
Kentucky hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday as the Wildcats play three of the next four games at home.
Ole Miss visits No. 25 Florida on Tuesday.
