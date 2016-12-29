Weatherspoon scores 25, leads Mississippi State over UMKC

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 25 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to lead Mississippi State to a 77-54 victory over Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday night.
Weatherspoon was 9 of 15 from the field and 5 of 8 beyond the arc. He also had seven rebounds and four assists, and has scored 52 points in his last two games.
Tyson Carter added 11 points and made three 3-pointers for Mississippi State (9-3).
Kyle Steward had 15 points to lead UMKC (7-8). LaVell Boyd added 14 points.
Mississippi State took advantage of UMKC's slow offensive start en route to an early 16-4 lead. The Kangaroos missed 10 of their first 11 shots and the Bulldogs held a double-digit lead for much of the first half.
Weatherspoon scored 18 points in the first half and Mississippi State built a 44-28 advantage at the break. The Bulldogs shots 53 percent in the first half while Missouri-Kansas City shot just 32 percent.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs' win on Thursday night was their fifth in December. It marked the most wins in a month during Ben Howland's tenure at Mississippi State.
Missouri-Kansas City: Senior LaVell Boyd scored a career-best 32 points in the Kangaroos' previous game, a 77-66 loss at home against Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 20, but was plagued with foul trouble against the Bulldogs and had just 14 points on 3-of-14 shooting.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs open the SEC schedule and host Alabama on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.
Missouri-Kansas City: The Kangaroos conclude their non-conference schedule and host South Carolina Upstate on Monday.
