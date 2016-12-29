Meridian wins 'Ron Norman Bowl'

Southern Miss topped ULL 28-21 in New Orleans.
South scores 21 unanswered points to take Bernard Blackwell game.
Wildcats defense smothers Admirals in 64-40 victory.
USM QB Nick Mullens is healthy, ready for New Orleans Bowl.
Gulf Coast had 14 players sign to play football at the. Ext level on Wednesday. The Bulldogs expect upward of five more by the end of the signing period.
MGCCC receiver Brandon Martin discusses his decision to sign with Arkansas over LSU, Auburn and Mississippi State.
MGCCC defensive end Isaiah Buggs discusses signing with Alabama over LSU.
St. Thomas Aquinas star receiver Sam Bruce capped a long recruiting odyssey by signing with the Miami Hurricanes on National Signing Day at the school Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016.
Pass Christian overcame a late 10-point deficit to defeat Bay 44-41.
Sun Herald sports writers Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs preview the 4A state football championship game between Poplarville and Lafayette who meet Saturday in Starkville.