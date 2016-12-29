Sports

December 29, 2016 8:17 PM

Brown leads No. 15 Duke women past No. 17 Kentucky 69-54

DURHAM, N.C.

Lexie Brown hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points and No. 15 Duke used a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter for a 69-54 win over No. 17 Kentucky on Wednesday night for the Blue Devils' eighth-straight win.

Leading 49-44 after three quarters, five different Blue Devils scored before Makayla Epps made a pair of free throws for the Wildcats with 5:06 remaining.

Kentucky missed its first 14 shots and its deficit reached 20 before a basket with two minutes to play.

Rebecca Greenwell had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (12-1), who retired the No. 1 jersey of 2015 graduate Elizabeth Williams at halftime. Brown went 8 for 8 from the foul line and has a Duke record 38 straight.

Taylor Murray had 18 points for the Wildcats (9-4), who finished with a season low for points after shooting 18 percent (6 of 34) in the second half. Makayla Epps added 12, and Evelyn Akhator grabbed 15 rebounds.

