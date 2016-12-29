Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera Pause

1:28 Victim rescued from overturned car

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama