Newton scores 22, leads Miami past Columbia 78-67

1:28 Victim rescued from overturned car Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:03 Father of dead 3-year-old says her death could have been prevented

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

2:10 Hurricane Katrina: Before, After & Now -- Gulfport