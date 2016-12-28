Alcorn State basketball duo earns weekly honors

Alcorn State forward Reginal Johnson and guard A.J. Mosby landed player of the week honors from different organizations.
Johnson was named SWAC player of the week. Mosby earned College Sports Madness Player of the Week.
Johnson got his week started with 12 points and 10 rebounds at Grand Canyon. He had 19 points and 12 rebounds against Rust College.
Johnson leads the Braves with 14.8 points per game and also grabs 7.4 rebounds per contest.
Mosby posted a career game of 19 points and 10 rebounds against Rust. He also neared a triple-double with a career-high seven assists.
Mosby ranks top-10 in the SWAC in both assists (2.5 apg) and steals (1.5 spg). He is the only Alcorn student-athlete to start in every game this season.
