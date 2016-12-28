St. Stanislaus will host Gulf Coast Baseball School Holiday Camp Thursday and Friday

St. Stanislaus will host the Gulf Coast School Holiday Camp Thursday and Friday at its Baseball Field/Indoor Facility.
The camp has two different sessions: hitting camp (9 a.m. to Noon) and pitcher/catch camp (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.). The camp cost $60 and is for players between the ages of 7 and 15.
The Camp Instructors are Mark Logan (SSC Head Coach), Brad Corley (SSC Hitting Coach), Nate Encrapera (SSC Pitching Coach), Boomer Scarborough (SSC Assistant Coach).
For additional details, call Mark Logan at 467-9057, Ext. 533. Applications are available online at www.ststan.com.
