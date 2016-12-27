Spartans surge back for 75-74 win over Gophers in OT

2:42 NFL ref, Sarah Thomas, has gymnasium named in her honor Pause

1:28 Victim rescued from overturned car

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:03 How a child makes their way through the Mississippi DHS system

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

2:46 Wild play hands Southern Miss C-USA title, celebration ensues