Sports

December 25, 2016 5:00 AM

Passion drives sports photography

Sun Herald

The impassioned faces of competition. The joy of victory and the bitterness of defeat.

These are the raw materials of sports that photojournalists seek to capture.

At the Sun Herald, we are blessed with three talented and experienced photojournalists who capture that passion day in and day out.

Whether it’s at a rowdy football stadium or less-crowded soccer matches, the passion on the field is the same, especially for the high school athletes who make up the bulk of our coverage.The photographers love the joy of knowing they’ve captured that peak action, and they love sharing those images with you, our readers.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sarah Thomas speaks about officiating on the NFL level

View more video

Sports Videos