Passion drives sports photography

MGCCC second baseman Marcus Buckley and St. Louis catcher David Prost plead their case as the umpire signals Buckley safe. Photographer's Comment - I like the action at the plate and the lobbying for the umpire's call. The two dynamics playing against each other made for a nice image.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss tight end Julian Allen tries to catch a Nick Mullens pass over Marshall's Corey Nealy. Photographer’s Comment - Football is my favorite sport to cover and I am partial to the "catch" picture. If you see the action happen in your view finder, you have missed the shot. When shooting sports, you don't know if the image was caught until afterwards when you have time to look at the screen on the back of the camera.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Jay'Shawn Washington and C. J. Perry of Southern Miss share a moment of prayer prior to game against Charlotte. Photographer's Comment - This was a nice moment prior to the start of the football game. A photographer will keep an eye for personal moments that might otherwise go unnoticed.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi 's Mike Burbridge slams a dunk against Long Beach Friday night, Dec. 2, 2016. Photographer's Comment - Usually, I get the back of the guy's head on a dunk. On this picture, I got an emotional face, the ball and goal. The long line of a vertical image also adds to the shot.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shucker shortstop Angel Ortega makes a diving stop of a ground ball against Mobile, Saturday night. Photograph's Comment - Baseball is my second favorite sport to cover. I like the challenge of looking at the batter's stance and trying to figure out where he might hit the ball. I guessed right on this play.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss linebacker Elijah Parker blocks the pass of Charlotte quarterback Hasaan Kluge. Photographer's Comment - Seeing the Southern Miss player's face as he leaps to block the pass is what makes this image.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Chad Kelly and Laquon Treadwell hold the Sugar Bowl trophy for all Ole Miss fans to see at the All State Sugar Bowl. Photographer's Comment - I like the two star offensive players holding the trophy. I would have cropped tighter on them but could see the word "champions" on the scoreboard in the background.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport receiver Bryson Brewer is tackled by Petal strong safety Hunter Cripps. Photographer's Comment - Losing the head gear makes a fairly standard high school photo more interesting.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss tight end Julian Allen turns a flip before being brought down by Rice's J. T. Ibe. Photographer's Comment -- Flipping from upright position to upside down usually makes for an interesting image.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Oak Grove left fielder Reed Simon makes a diving catch of a fly ball against Ocean Springs. Photographer's Comment - Shooting baseball from a slightly elevated position gives the photographer a clean background without all those ads on the outfield wall.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi Shucker Brett Phillips misses catching a home run by Milwaukee's Ryan Braun "by that much" during exhibition game at MGM Park. Photographer's Comment - The center fielder missed catching the ball by a matter of inches. I posted this on social media and the Milwaukee Brewers loved the image.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
William Carey centerfielder Adrian Brown tries to run down a fly ball to deep center during game against Delta State Photographer's Comment - Just like football, I love the catch photo in baseball too.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Beth Coleman of Southern Miss has the ball knocked from her control by Nicholls State's Hannah Savoie. Photographer's Comment - Soccer can be a challenge with everyone running all over the field. The photographer can always count the players being near the goal.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport's Alexander Hopkins, center, attempts to break through Biloxi goalkeeper Jacob Clark, left, and Koray Easterling while battling for the ball. Photographer's Comments: I like this shot because not only did I succeed in getting a moment of peak action, but it's not a shot one gets very often from a soccer game.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Picayune defensive end Cole Bean hugs quarterback Skylar Bowman after their 45-27 loss to Laurel in the 5A South State game at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016. Photographer's comments: It's a standard composition, getting the emotional reaction with the scoreboard in the background. It was a heartbreaking loss for Picayune who collapsed in the second half, giving up 35 unanswered points.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Laurel wide receiver Dontario Drummond grabs a pass as Picayune's V.J. Holt, Brian Taylor and Shaun Anderson defend during the second quarter of their 5A South State game at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016. Photographer's comments: This was a meaningless play at the end of the first half that Picayune dominated. It became an appropriate image after Laurel came back in the second half to win the game.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Ocean Springs right fielder Justin Millender misses a fly ball during the first inning of their game against Gulfport at MGM Park in Biloxi on Thursday March 17, 2016. Photographer's comments: Classic baseball photo with the player's cap flying off as he dives for the ball.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
St. Patrick fans cheer as Robert Starks comes around third to give the Irish a 10-9 lead in the fifth inning of their 3A baseball playoff game against St Andrew's at St. Patrick on Friday May 6, 2016. Photographer's comments: Right place at the right time: I was editing at a picnic bench when St. Patrick started a rally. I love that this shot has both the fans reacting and the player rounding third.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
St. Stanislaus striker Corbin Blanchard puts a shot past Clinton goalie Cesar Camacho to give the Rocks a 2-0 lead in the second half of their game at Milner Stadium in Gulfport on Saturday Jan. 9, 2015. Photographer's comments: I love shooting soccer just because it is my favorite sport. Getting the ball coming off the goalie's hand for a score is the perfect moment.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Ocean Springs first baseman James Noblin tags out Gulfport's Blake Johnson during the second inning of their game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Thursday March 17, 2016. Photographer's comments: It's kind of a failsafe image to keep a short lens on first base in case of a close play. This one wasn't that close, but it is good action.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Harrison Central players celebrate their 6A South State softball championship after beating St. Martin 9-0 at Harrison Central in Lyman on Saturday May 7, 2016. Photographer's comments: It's always fun to shoot players celebrating. This one is extra fun because my niece is in the photo.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
St. Martin's Katelynn Carcich avoids the tag by Harrison Central third baseman Amari Ramsey during the first inning of their 6A South State softball playoff game at Harrison Central in Lyman on Saturday May 7, 2016. Photographer's comments: Rundowns almost always provide good art, though this one may have been a fielder's choice. Either way, it works.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Pearl River Central shortstop Anthony Hickman drops the ball as Hattiesburg's A.J. Stinson dives back to second during the third inning of their 5A South State playoff game in Carriere on Friday May 13, 2015. Photographer's comments: A cloud of dust and a loose ball always make for a good baseball photo.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Bay's Galen Smith Jr. puts up a shot against Pascagoula's Jayden McCorvey , left, and Noel Jones during the first quarter of their game at Bay High on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. Photographer's comments: Photographers will understand when I say this gym is dungeon (for you non-photographers, that means there is very little light). I love the frozen-moment-in-time feel of this shot that basketball seems to have over other sports.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
