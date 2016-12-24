Records toppled, legends immortalized in our top sports stories of 2016

Another year is almost gone, leaving us with plenty of fond memories.

Here are the Sun Herald’s Top 10 sports stories of 2016:

1. Brett Favre’s a Hall of Famer

Former Southern Miss and Hancock County legend Brett Favre was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was the first player from the Coast to join the Hall since Gulfport’s Lem Barney in 1992.

Among the NFL records Favre still hold include most career pass completions (6,300), career pass attempts (10,169) and most consecutive starts by a player (297). Favre also held the career passing yardage (71,838 yards) and touchdowns (336), but Peyton Manning set those marks last season.