Mississippi Prospects All-State Gridiron Classic loaded with future football talent

The inaugural Mississippi Prospects All-state Gridiron Classic will be held next week at Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The state’s top youth football players grades three through eight were chosen and will compete in the two-day event. Games will be played Dec. 30 and New Year’s Eve. Tickets for the game are $10.
Practices begin Tuesday in Hattiesburg leading up to the game.
The Coast will be well-presented in the contest, with players ranging from Hurley to Picayune. St. Martin’s Hailey Green is one of three girls competing.
“I love to play football with my friends and I am actually really good at it,” Green said. “Being a girl playing football is even better because when I tackle the boys they get really mad. it is also hard because some people do not think I should be playing. It makes me play harder to show them that girls can play and be better than the boys.”
The Mississippi Prospects organization was created by its President Eli Ouder of Picayune. The organization’s goal: connect tomorrow's athletes today by bringing together youth players, families, coaches and communities to form a network of relationships to grow and develop the state’s next generation of football stars.
Here are the players competing:
Bay St. Louis: Hayden Hearty, Ryder Island, Jayden Martinez, Brance Stroud,
Biloxi: I'Yohn McNutt-Ruffin, Ah’zerrius Butler, Terry Patton Jr.,
Diamondhead: Jacob Tullier
D’Iberville: Robert Cook, Ethan Nguyen, Hunter James
Gulfport: Yaviel Lopez, Rezion Barney
East Central: Hayden Fowler, Titan Smith, J.T. Wilson, Tyke Smith, Cale Hollinghead
Hancock: Dalton McQueen, Carmello Simpson, Max Garrett, Wyatt Jordan, Michael Washington Jr.
Harrison County: Colton DeShazo, Kieron Jones, Houston Holmes.
Jackson County: Trevor Wall, Brodie Wall, Jake Watts, Josiah Roy, Tristan Lambert, Taverious Smith Jr., Carmello Walley, Elijah Roy, Elias De’Angelo, Jacob DeAngelo, Pacey Baria, Rylan Rawls.
Ocean Springs: Ethan Camp
Pascagoula: Silas Corder, Sebastian Ford, Jeremy Flora, Lamarion Funches, Kolby Packnett and Darrell Wess Jr.
Pearl River County: Zavier Paul, Garrett Ouder, A’Marion Tyson
Poplarville: Quentin Baker
Picayune: Colt Robertson, Javen Bolden, Broderick Ducre, Logan Hall, Chase Stubbs, Jamarcus Adams, Elisha Duckett, Bryce Neff, LaDavion Walls, Landon Watts, Austin Samples, Keiwon Magee
St. Stanislaus: Kameron Cunningham, Keaton Cunningham, Connor Ladner
St. Martin: Ezell Johnson III, Hailey Green, Gavin Allen
Stone: Jayden Collins, Mason Cuevas, Connor Tice, Nathan Boone, Andrew Bradford Jr., Chasden Collins, Spencer Wilson, Dayton Collins, Collin Varnado
Mississippi Prospects Gridiron Classic
When: Dec. 30 and Dec. 31
Where: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Schedule
Dec. 30
Third Grade Game (Gray vs Red) - 9 a.m.
Fourth Grade Game (Gray vs Red) - 11:30 a.m.
Fifth Grade Game #1 (Gray vs Red) - 2 p.m.
Fifth Grade Game #2 (Gray vs White) - 4 p.m.
5th Grade Game #3 (Red vs White) - 6 p.m.
Dec. 31
Sixth Grade Game #1 (Red vs White) - 9 a.m.
Sixth Grade Game #2 (Gray vs Blue) - Noon
Seventh Grade Game (Gray vs Red) - 3 p.m.
Eighth Grade Game (Gray vs Red) - 6 p.m.
