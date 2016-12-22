Crisp and Dickerson power Washington past Seattle 94-72

David Crisp hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, Noah Dickerson led Washington with 21 points and 17 rebounds, and the Huskies rolled past city rival Seattle 94-72 on Thursday night.
The Huskies (7-5) won their 12th straight against the Redhawks dating to 1978, and the eighth in-a-row since Seattle made the move back to Division I basketball.
Crisp was the catalyst for the Huskies for the second straight game. After scoring 21 points in a win over Cal Poly on Tuesday, the sophomore guard followed up by hitting 5 of 8 from behind the arc. Dickerson was a force on the inside making 5 of 8 shots and hitting 10 of 12 at the free-throw line. Dickerson even added the first 3-pointer of his career, finishing two points off his career high.
Brendan Westendorf led Seattle with 17 points, but the Redhawks (7-6) had a four-game win streak snapped.
Markelle Fultz found himself in early foul trouble but finished with 18 points and six assists, and along with Crisp was able to help dictate the tempo of the game.
Washington trailed 16-9 early and started the game just 3-of-14 shooting. They finished off the first half with a flourish, outscoring Seattle 32-14 over the final 12 minutes. Crisp got the rally started with a trio of 3-pointers and Washington scored the final nine points of the half, including a 3-pointer from Dominic Green just before the halftime buzzer for a 41-30 lead.
That run continued into the opening stages of the second half as Washington built its lead to as many as 23. Crisp was sharp from behind the 3-point line but was also excellent sharing the ball. Crisp's fifth 3-pointer of the night gave Washington a 48-38 lead early in the second half and he followed with consecutive lobs to Fultz for highlight dunks as the Huskies extended their lead.
Fultz added a windmill dunk on a breakaway with 4:10 left to give Washington an 86-62 lead.
BIG PICTURE
Washington: The Huskies were able to withstand early foul trouble from Fultz and when he returned Washington shared the ball with efficiency. The Huskies had a season-high 22 assists on 31 made field goals.
Seattle: The Redhawks got into trouble when 7-foot-3 center Aaron Menzies started picking up fouls. Menzies had three fouls in the first half and picked up his fourth in the opening moments of the second half limiting Seattle's best option at slowing Dickerson.
UP NEXT
Washington: The Huskies are off until Jan. 1 when they open Pac-12 play hosting Washington State.
Seattle: The Redhawks host UC Davis next Wednesday.
