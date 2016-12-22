NFL announces Regional Combine dates

The NFL announced dates for its regional combines on Thursday.
Pro prospects will have five opportunities to showcase their skills, starting a week after the Super Bowl. Players must be eligible for the 2017 draft with no remaining NCAA eligibility.
Here’s the schedule:
Feb 11: Seattle, Wash.
Feb 18: Houston, Texas
Feb 25: Washington, D.C.
Feb 26: Washington, D.C. (Kickers/Punters)
March 4: Minneapolis, Minn.
March 11: New Orleans.
For additional details, visit www.nflregionalcombines.com.
The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
Comments