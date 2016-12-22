Sports

December 22, 2016 1:46 PM

NFL announces Regional Combine dates

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

The NFL announced dates for its regional combines on Thursday.

Pro prospects will have five opportunities to showcase their skills, starting a week after the Super Bowl. Players must be eligible for the 2017 draft with no remaining NCAA eligibility.

Here’s the schedule:

Feb 11: Seattle, Wash.

Feb 18: Houston, Texas

Feb 25: Washington, D.C.

Feb 26: Washington, D.C. (Kickers/Punters)

March 4: Minneapolis, Minn.

March 11: New Orleans.

For additional details, visit www.nflregionalcombines.com.

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

