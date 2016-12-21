Alcorn State signs four JUCO players

Alcorn State landed four in-state Junior College football players to its roster.
Northwest CC defensive end Matthew Davis, Itawamba CC longsnapper Matthew Stewart, East Central CC defensive back Isiah Thomas and Hinds CC linebacker Alvin Wilson will enroll at Alcorn next month for the second semester.
All four players will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“This is a great group of young men coming to Alcorn and I expect them to contribute right away. I look forward to having them on campus,” Alcorn coach Fred McNair said in a statement. “We addressed specific needs to a few positions and we will continue to key-in on guys who will make a significant impact for our program.”
Comments