December 21, 2016 3:45 PM

Meet the SWAC women’s basketball player of the week

By James Jones

The SWAC named Mississippi Valley State forward Ashley Beal its women’s basketball player of the week.

For the second straight week, a Valley player earned the honor.

The senior scored a game high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, and also had five steals in Valley’s 76-64 loss to No.18 Colorado on Dec. 17.

Beals, 6-footer from Canton, is averaging 12 points and seven rebounds a game for the Lady Devilettes.

Two years ago, Beals was named SWAC freshmen of the year in women’s basketball.

