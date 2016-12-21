Meet the SWAC women’s basketball player of the week

The SWAC named Mississippi Valley State forward Ashley Beal its women’s basketball player of the week.
For the second straight week, a Valley player earned the honor.
The senior scored a game high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, and also had five steals in Valley’s 76-64 loss to No.18 Colorado on Dec. 17.
Beals, 6-footer from Canton, is averaging 12 points and seven rebounds a game for the Lady Devilettes.
Two years ago, Beals was named SWAC freshmen of the year in women’s basketball.
