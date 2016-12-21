Cousins fined and briefly ejected, scores 55 to lead Kings

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera Pause

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

3:13 Driving D'Iberville's diverging diamond

0:57 Last ditch comeback gives South victory

1:30 Over $1 million given to Mississippi cities for passenger rail stations

2:12 “It’s a natural, trains and Christmas go well together”

0:31 High schooler gets into Ivy League school, family's reaction is priceless

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food

2:51 Kiln mother, sister recall last moments with crash victim