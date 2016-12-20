Hill lifts Virginia Tech past Charleston Southern

Ahmed Hill scored 20 points to lift Virginia Tech to an 87-59 victory over Charleston Southern on Tuesday night.
Hill, who has scored at least 20 in three straight games, hit 5 of 12 from the floor and all eight of his free-throw attempts for Virginia Tech (10-1), which won its sixth straight game and its 12th straight home game since last season.
The two teams traded the lead for much of the first half, but the Hokies closed the half with a 15-2 run to take a 39-27 lead, and they never trailed again. Five different players scored in the run.
Chris Clarke added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Virginia Tech, and Zach LeDay scored 14.
Christian Keeling led Charleston Southern (4-7) with 24 points. The Buccaneers shot a season-worst 33.3 percent (22 of 66).
BIG PICTURE
If the Buccaneers want to finish higher in the Big South Conference than predicted - they were picked seventh - they'll need more big outings from Keeling. The freshman guard scored in double figures for the ninth time this season and set his career high.
The Hokies won despite having one of their poorest shooting games, hitting just 41.7 percent (25 of 60) - their second-lowest percentage of the season. They also shot a season-worst 26.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (6 of 23). But their versatile lineup made up for it at the free-throw line, where they set season highs in makes (31) and attempts (37)
UP NEXT
Charleston Southern wrapped up its non-conference schedule and takes nine days off before resuming action against Big South Conference preseason favorite Winthrop at home on Dec. 29.
Virginia Tech takes eight days off before returning to action against UMBC at home on Dec. 28. The game will conclude the Hokies' non-conference slate.
