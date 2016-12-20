Comanche leads balanced No. 18 Arizona to rout of Lobos

Chance Comanche scored a career-high 14 points and No. 18 Arizona had five players reach double figures in a 77-46 rout of New Mexico on Tuesday night.
Freshman Rawle Alkins scored 13 points and grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds as Arizona dominated the boards 49-30. Lauri Markkanen also scored 13 points for the Wildcats (11-2) in their final tuneup before beginning Pac-12 play next week.
Elijah Brown scored 17 points and Tim Williams added 14 for the Lobos (7-5).
The Lobos missed their first 11 shots and trailed 37-16 at halftime, shooting 23 percent (7 for 31).
They shot 27 percent for the game (17 for 64)
The Wildcats jumped to a 12-0 lead on Kadeem Allen's 3-pointer and New Mexico never cut the lead to single digits again.
Arizona's biggest lead of the half was 37-14 on Alkins' breakaway dunk with 1:43 to play. The Wildcats led by as many as 32 points in the second half.
The 31-point loss was New Mexico's worst since the 2005-06 season.
BIG PICTURE
New Mexico: The Lobos had better shoot better than this on the road if they want to figure in the Big West race. They are 1-5 away from Albuquerque.
Arizona: The Wildcats played tough defense in their final nonconference tuneup, dispatching the Lobos with ease. But it's yet to be seen how their seven-man rotation — eight if they ever get Allonzo Trier back — will fare in Pac-12 play.
BENCHED
Brown, Jordan Hunter and Obij Aget started the first 10 games for the Lobos but were on the bench to open the contest for the second straight game after coach Craig Neal promised a shakeup following a loss to New Mexico State two weeks ago.
OLD SERIES
The teams played for the 126th time but first since 1999. The series began almost exactly 100 years ago to the day.
The teams played often as co-members of the Border and Western Athletic Conference but the series ended when then-Arizona coach Lute Olson was livid over officiating in a game played in Albuquerque.
UP NEXT
New Mexico: The Lobos take the holiday off before opening Big West play Dec. 28 at home against Fresno State.
Arizona: The Wildcats take the holidays off, then open Pac-12 play Dec. 30 at California.
Comments