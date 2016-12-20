Confident Mularkey key part of Titans' amazing turnaround

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera Pause

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

3:13 Driving D'Iberville's diverging diamond

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

0:31 High schooler gets into Ivy League school, family's reaction is priceless

0:57 Last ditch comeback gives South victory

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead

3:49 They took her children based on lies and falsified records, lawsuit says