South Alabama pulls away for 71-50 win over Spring Hill

Shaq Calhoun scored 17 points and South Alabama ended a four-game losing streak with a 71-50 win over Division II Spring Hill on Monday night.
The Jaguars (7-5) shot just 30 percent (8 of 27) in the first half and only led the Badgers, whose campus is just a mile from the South Alabama campus, 28-25 at the break. In the second half, reserve Josh Ajayi had 11 of his 13 points, making 4 of 5 shots as the Jags shot 50 percent. Georgi Boyanov finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Spring Hill, which played the game as an exhibition, shot 34 percent (20 of 59), going 1 of 16 from 3-point range, and were just 9 of 19 from the foul line.
Walter Massey had 14 points and Brandon Fischer scored 10 and they had eight rebounds apiece for the Badgers.
South Alabama was 11 of 15 from the line in the second half and 20 of 30 for the game.
