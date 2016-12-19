Sports

December 19, 2016 10:21 PM

Johnson helps Colorado to 75-68 win over Air Force

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.

Xavier Johnson scored 14 points to lead five Colorado players in double figures, and the Buffaloes withstood some faulty foul shooting down the stretch to hold off Air Force 75-68 on Monday night.

Freshman Deleon Brown scored eight of his 10 in the second half as the Buffaloes (9-3) extended their winning streak to seven in a row over Air Force.

Tied at 48 with just under 10 minutes remaining, Colorado went on a 23-10 run to gain some much needed breathing room. The Buffaloes couldn't close out the Falcons from the line, going 0 for 6 over the final 1:18. George King sealed the win with an emphatic dunk.

CJ Siples had 15 points for Air Force (6-6), which has dropped six of seven after starting the season 5-0.

Brown provided quite a charge in the second half. He has 25 points over his last two games after scoring 33 in his first 10.

