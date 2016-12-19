Beachem, No. 25 Notre Dame rebound with 77-62 win vs Colgate

V.J. Beachem scored 20 points to help No. 25 Notre Dame snap a two-game skid with a 77-62 win over Colgate on Monday night.
Bonzie Colson finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, and Matt Farrell added 13 points and six assists for the Fighting Irish (10-2).
Will Ryman had 18 points and Nathan Harris added 17 for Colgate (2-10), which lost its sixth in a row — all in December.
In back-to-back losses to No. 1 Villanova and No. 15 Purdue, the Irish led by double digits in the first half of each game, but were outscored by an average of 16 points in the second half.
Against Colgate, the Irish again took a comfortable lead in the first 20 minutes, but struggled to put away the Raiders. Steve Vasturia's 3-pointer with 7:23 to play gave Notre Dame its largest lead at 21 points, but Colgate went on a 12-1 run to cut it to 10 with 4 minutes to go.
Consecutive baskets by Colson and a 3 by Beachem with 2:48 left got the Irish back on track, part of a 9-2 run in response.
Averaging 15 points per game, Beachem returned to form after turning in a four-point performance against Villanova, followed by a second half against Purdue in which he took just one shot as Notre Dame's lead evaporated.
Notre Dame came in leading the nation with just 8.4 turnovers per game, but committed 10 in the first half alone. Colgate contributed to the early sloppiness with 13 turnovers of its own while shooting only 21 percent from the floor as the Irish built a 16-point lead by halftime.
Notre Dame finished with a season-high 14 turnovers.
BIG PICTURE
Colgate: In the Raiders' two wins they've knocked down 25 3-pointers while shooting 49 percent from long range. Against the Irish, Colgate hit just one of its first nine 3-pointers and finished 6 of 19.
Notre Dame: The Irish enter their holiday break with a win but plenty to work on after an uninspired effort against Colgate.
UP NEXT
Colgate: The Raiders end nonconference play at Duquesne on Thursday, then begin Patriot League play on Dec. 30 at Lafayette.
Notre Dame: The Irish have one more nonconference tuneup at home against St. Peter's on Dec. 28 before beginning ACC play at Pittsburgh on Dec. 31.
