Spurs celebrate Duncan, beat Pelicans in fundamental fashion

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and the San Antonio Spurs paid tribute to Tim Duncan on his jersey retirement night with a fundamentally strong performance in a 113-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
San Antonio won its fourth straight overall and fourth consecutive at home after a slow start at the AT&T Center.
The Spurs retired Duncan's jersey after the game. The franchise cornerstone retired in the offseason after winning five championships and two MVPs in 19 seasons, all with San Antonio.
Duncan's style of play led to the nickname "The Big Fundamental," and the Spurs honored him with their own rather seamless performance against the Pelicans.
San Antonio had six players score in double figures, had 31 assists on 42 baskets, committed just 13 turnovers and shot 49 percent from the field.
Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, who combined to form "The Big Three" with Duncan, combined for 28 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Aldridge made the Spurs' first points on a 20-foot jumper. San Antonio signed Aldridge to play alongside Duncan last season and eventually replace him as a dominant force at power forward.
Aldridge shot 6 for 15 from the field in 26 minutes.
Alexis Ajinca led New Orleans with 16 points. Anthony Davis was limited to 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting.
TIP-INS
Pelicans: F Solomon Hill missed the game to be with his wife after the birth of their first child. ... Quincy Pondexter has not played this season after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in March 2016. ... The Pelicans are 13-41 against the Spurs in franchise history, including just four wins in 28 games in San Antonio.
Spurs: San Antonio retired Duncan's jersey following the game. Among his former teammates in attendance to honor Duncan were David Robinson, Bruce Bowen, Sean Elliott, Malik Rose, Antonio Daniels and Will Perdue. ... The Spurs are 10-0 this season when Tony Parker scores in double figures. ... San Antonio has 30 alley-oop dunks in 26 games this season. They had 18 all of last season.
UP NEXT
Pelicans: At New Orleans on Tuesday night.
Spurs: At Houston on Tuesday night.
