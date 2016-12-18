Ronaldo hat trick leads Real Madrid to Club World Cup title

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures after scoring his third goal against Kashima Antlers during the final of the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
Kashima Antlers' Gaku Shibasaki (10), followed by Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, prepares to score his second goal in the second half of their final match at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal in extra time during the final of the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament against Kashima Antlers in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Shuji Kajiyama
AP Photo
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, second right, celebrates after scoring a goal in extra time against Kashima Antlers during the final of the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Shuji Kajiyama
AP Photo
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammate Karim Benzema, left, after scoring a goal in extra time against Kashima Antlers during the final of the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second goal past Kashima Antlers' goalkeeper Hitoshi Sogahata in the overtime of their final match at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gestures to his players during the final of the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament against Kashima Antlers in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Shuji Kajiyama
AP Photo
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates with teammate Karim Benzema after scoring his second goal against Kashima Antlers in the overtime of their final match at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema kicks the ball away from Kashima Antlers' Shuto Yamamoto, left, and Gen Shoji during the final of the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, third from right, is celebrated by teammates after scoring his second goal against Kashima Antlers in the overtime of their final match at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures after scoring his third goal against Kashima Antlers during the final of the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Shuji Kajiyama
AP Photo
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane reacts as he walks the sideline during the final of the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament against Kashima Antler in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Shuji Kajiyama
AP Photo
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, walks past Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane as he leaves the field during the final of the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament against Kashima Antlers in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Shuji Kajiyama
AP Photo
Comments