Northern Arizona stops losing skid, beats UTEP 76-74

Jordyn Martin and Marcus DeBerry combined to score 31 points as Northern Arizona knocked off UTEP 76-74 on Saturday night to stop a four-game losing skid.
The Miners (2-7) have now dropped six consecutive games.
Northern Arizona (3-9) was up 75-71 with 14 seconds left. UTEP's Deon Barrett nailed a 3 the last second for the final score.
Martin was 8 of 12 from the floor for 18 points and DeBerry hit 3 of 7 from distance to total 13 and grabbed seven rebounds.
The Lumberjacks shot 53.7 percent from the field while limiting UTEP to 27-of-59 (45.8 percent) shooting.
Omega Harris, who finished with 22 points, made a layup and followed with a 3-pointer to give UTEP a 43-40 lead at the 15:48 mark of the second half. The Lumberjacks took a 59-55 lead midway through the final period after DeBerry drilled a trey and never trailed again.
