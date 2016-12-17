Sports

December 17, 2016 10:15 PM

Near-perfect Carter leads San Diego past Bethesda, 105-89

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Olin Carter III poured in 34 points and led five scorers into double figures as San Diego out-distanced Bethesda University of Los Angeles, 105-89 on Saturday night.

Carter was near perfect, hitting 10 of 11 from the field, with his only miss coming on one of his seven attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

The victory extended the Toreros win streak to four. San Diego closes out its non-conference schedule Thursday at North Texas.

Brett Bailey and Cameron Neubauer each added 17 points for the Toreros (6-5), who won for the fifth time in eight home games. Juwan Gray added 16 points and Tyler Williams 10.

Bethesda, which competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association, got a 24-point effort from Jarrell Tate and another 21 from Buddha Boyd, both freshmen. The Flames shot 35 of 70 (50 percent).

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Last ditch comeback gives South victory

View more video

Sports Videos