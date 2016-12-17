Foster has 22 points, Creighton rallies to beat Oral Roberts

Marcus Foster scored 22 points and No. 10 Creighton rallied to beat Oral Roberts 66-65 on Saturday night.
The Bluejays (11-0) led by as many as 13 early in the second half, but saw the Golden Eagles (2-10) claw back to take a five-point lead with 6:08 left in the game. Creighton held Oral Robert the rest of the way, talking the lead on Foster's short jumper in the lane with 3:28 left.
Owens led Oral Roberts with 23 points, and Jalen Bradley had 16 for the Golden Eagles.
The Bluejays used a zone press to trigger a 9-0 early second half run that made it 54-41. Then Creighton went cold, hitting just two of its next 14 shots while Oral Roberts scored steadily, taking the lead at 60-58 on Albert Owens' short jumper with 8:45 left. Oral Roberts went up 65-60 on Owens' banked-in 3-pointer.
The Golden Eagles didn't score again while Creighton managed just three field goals, a layup and a dunk from Justin Patton and Foster's short jumper. Neither team scored again as Creighton missed the front end of two 1-and-1 free-throw opportunities in the final minute.
Creighton, which shot 58 percent and had 21 fast break points in the first half, hit just 37 percent of its shots in the second half and didn't have a fast break point. The high-scoring Bluejays, who have averaged 91.6 points per game, scored just 21 points in the first half
Foster had 10 points in the first three minutes as Creighton raced out to a 12-5 lead and went up by 10 on Maurice Watson Jr.'s layup with 14:27 left in the half. But Oral Roberts stayed within striking distance with strong inside play and trailed by seven at half.
Maurice Watson Jr. had 13 points and 10 assists for Creighton. Patton finished with 10 points.
BIG PICTURE
Oral Roberts: Oral Roberts coach Scott Sutton was born in Omaha, the son of former Creighton coach Eddie Sutton, who led the Bluejays from 1969 to 1974 in his first Division I coaching post. The Sutton family was recognized by Creighton before Saturday's game with a jersey presentation to Scott and his brother and assistant coach Sean Sutton..
Creighton: With Saturday's victory, the Bluejays have won 97 straight home games against teams that enter the contest with a record of .500 or worse, a streak that dates to 2002. The Bluejays who led 45-38 at halftime have now won 67 straight games when scoring 42 or more in the first half.
UP NEXT
Oral Roberts" Hosts Little Rock on Monday night.
Creighton: At Arizona State on Tuesday night.
