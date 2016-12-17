IUPUI jumps out early, routs Southern Utah 101-81

Matt O'Leary scored 20 points and Darell Combs added 16 as IUPUI routed Southern Utah 101-81 on Saturday night.
O'Leary was 8 of 9 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Combs finished 5-of-9 shooting. Ron Patterson added 15 points with three 3s for IUPUI (5-7), which shot 60 percent from the floor and made 13 of 28 3-pointers. Evan Hall and T.J. Henderson added 11 points apiece.
Randy Onwuasor scored 20 points and James McGee had 16 to lead Southern Utah (2-9), which has lost five straight.
IUPUI had a double-digit lead with 6:46 remaining in the first half, and stretched it to 35 points with 12 minutes left.
The Jaguars (5-7) have scored 100-plus points in consecutive games, and have won all five of its games this season by double digits.
