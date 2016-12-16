Wall leads Wizards to 122-108 win over Pistons

John Wall had 29 points and 11 assists, leading a Washington Wizards offense that committed a season-low five turnovers in a 122-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Bradley Beal added 25 points and Marcin Gortat had 12 to go with 14 rebounds for Washington, which also set a season high for points in its fourth win in five games.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points to lead the Pistons. Andre Drummond added 13 points and 12 rebounds on a night when the teams combined for 11 players in double figures
The Pistons began the day as the league's leader in fewest turnovers per game and only had nine against Washington. But the league's second-best defensive team trailed most of the evening and by double digits for almost all of the second half.
The Wizards broke it open during an excellent second quarter, shooting 5 of 7 from 3-point range while tying a season high for a quarter with 38 points.
It was still tied early in that period before Washington broke it open with a 21-8 run.
Wall, Beal and Otto Porter all hit 3s in that stretch. Then Wall found Marcin Gortat for a running hook in the lane that made it 55-42 with 3:41 to go until halftime.
The Wizards still led by 11 at the break, by 18 at the end of the third quarter and by as many as 24 in the fourth.
TIP-INS
Pistons: Began the game 1 of 8 from 3-point range ... Drummond picked up his second personal foul with 4:15 left in the first quarter. F/C Aron Baynes then replaced Drummond and accrued three personals before the end of the period.
Wizards: Wall and Gortat each had their 14th double-doubles. ... F Markieff Morris returned after missing his only start of the season in Wednesday's win over Charlotte ... C Ian Mahinmi (right knee) missed his 10th straight game and is unlikely to return Sunday, coach Scott Brooks said. ... Reserve F/C Jason Smith left in the second quarter with a strained right hamstring.
UP NEXT:
Pistons: Complete their seventh back-to-back set at home on Saturday against Indiana.
Wizards: Host the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday to close a three-game homestand.
