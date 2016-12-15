Purifoy, hot-shooting Auburn rout Coastal Carolina, 117-72

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food

0:52 Navy seaman charged with capital murder in death of transgender woman

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

1:40 Watch Myles Brennan's drive to set Mississippi career TD record

1:14 SSC QB Myles Brennan talks latest record

1:43 Gulfport man hopes whoever found his lost $2,000 does the right thing

1:48 The thoughts behind Biloxi's Waterfront Plan